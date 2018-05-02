Novel Move : Man mails 1500 copies of RTI Guide to different people

Nagpur: To mark the occasion of International Right to Information Day in a novel way, Naveen Maheshkumar Agrawal, Registrar at Dada Ramchand Bakhru Sindhu Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur has sent Guide Book on the RTI Act to 1500 different people from various walks of life. The book, prepared by YASHADA, Pune contains 466 pages highlighting the contents of the act in a very lucid language.

Naveen Agrawal has sent the soft copy of the same to 1500 people and greeted them on the International RTI Day.

The Guide Book also contains some of the important Court Decisions, Government Resolutions and Model Correspondence in regard to RTI cases.

Naveen Agrawal, who is an RTI trainer identified by YASHADA, Pune and various government and non government organisations has created a record in 2017 by sending application under RTI Act seeking information from 101 organisation and in 2018 by sending the Copies of RTI Act to 1000 people with a view to creating awareness about the RTI Act and its provisions.

On the invitation of YASHADA, Pune which is the Apex body set up of Government of Maharashtra for imparting training to state level officers, Mr. Naveen Agrawal has so far imparted training to more than 1000 government and semi government officers in the RTI Act.

