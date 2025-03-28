Notorious Nagpur summer peaks, city is 2nd hotspot in Vidarbha at 41.9°C

Advertisement



Nagpur: The infamous summer heat is intensifying across Nagpur and Vidarbha, with Bramhapuri recording the highest temperature at 42.2°C on Thursday. Nagpur followed closely, registering 41.9°C, making it the second hottest location in the region.

After a brief dip due to cloudy weather, temperatures in Nagpur fell by 2-3°C, but the summer heat made a strong comeback, exceeding the normal mark by 3.4°C on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts another 2-3°C drop in the coming days due to cloudy conditions, with isolated rainfall expected across Vidarbha.

Other hotspots on Thursday included Akola (41.7°C), Amravati (41.0°C), Chandrapur (41.6°C), and Wardha (41.5°C), all crossing the 41°C mark. Meanwhile, Gadchiroli, Washim, and Yavatmal recorded above 40°C, while Buldhana remained the coolest at 37.3°C.

Interestingly, Gondia recorded a temperature below 40°C, whereas Buldhana experienced the warmest night at 24.4°C. Yavatmal (23.4°C) and Wardha (23.2°C) also saw minimum temperatures above 23°C. Additionally, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Bramhapuri, and Nagpur recorded nighttime temperatures exceeding 20°C.

