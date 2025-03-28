Big breakthrough: Man linked to radical Islamist group arrested in Nagpur riots case

The arrested individual was identified as Faizan Khatib, a resident of Akola, but had come to Nagpur for Ramadan and Eid, according to officials

Nagpur: In a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the March 17 Nagpur riots, police have arrested Faizan Khatib, a resident of Akola, who allegedly played a key role in inciting violence in the Mahal area — just 2 km from the RSS headquarters.

According to officials, Khatib has ties to a radical Islamist group and was caught on CCTV footage instigating the mob during the unrest. He was presented in court on Thursday and remanded to police custody for two days as investigations continue.

Khatib, who had travelled to Nagpur for Ramadan and Eid, reportedly remained in hiding for 10 days following the riots. Authorities tracked him down and arrested him late Wednesday, along with another suspect, Shahbaz Qazi.

According to the police, Khatib was seen in a CCTV clip arguing with the police as they attempted to disperse the crowd. His mobile phone could give clues into events and activities leading up to violence in the city.

The police said on Thursday that Khatib had been operating from Akola before arriving in Nagpur for the festival. He had caught the attention of intelligence agencies due to his extreme beliefs. He was accused of inciting unrest near Gandhi Gate in Mahal 18 months ago after eloping with a woman from another community.

He is the third major suspect to be arrested after the detention of two others — Fahim Khan and Hamid Engineer — both of whom have been slapped with charges of sedition and rioting for allegedly propagating inflammatory content using videos before violence broke out on March 17 evening.

While Hamid Engineer and Fahim Khan hold high positions in the Minorities Democratic Party, the police said Khatib is linked to the Islamic Youth Federation, a hardline group that, according to its website, aims to reconnect young people with their religious beliefs.

The riots broke out in Nagpur after right-wing groups demanded the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, leaving one dead, over 40 injured.

During analysis of videos, Faizan Khatib was spotted by security agencies engaged in anti-terror operations, said top sources.

He was seen in footage near Gandhi Gate and near a mosque, where a mob had gathered before attacking cops. Though he was not seen pelting stones or attacking policemen, security agencies grew suspicious about his repeated presence at two key spots at riot sites. In one of the video clips, Khatib was seen arguing with cops, who were trying to push him back.

Sources stated cell phones seized from Khatib and Shahbaz Qazi will help investigators track their activity in the run-up to the riots. Khatib, whose relatives own shops near Gandhi Gate, had triggered unrest in the area 18 months ago after he eloped with a girl from another community and tried to marry her.

