Notorious goon Tipu alias Sultan detained under MPDA Act

Nagpur: In the continuing crackdown on hardcore criminals, the Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar has ordered detention of one more notorious Tipu alias Sultan Sheikh Ashpaq Sheikh (22) under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, 1981. The order to detain the goon under the stringent Act was passed on Tuesday, March 30.

A resident of Lane No. 13, Adivasi Prakash Nagar coming under Kalamna police jurisdiction, Tipu alias Sultan Sheikh has been sent to Nagpur Central Prison after he was detained under MPDA Act which is also known as Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act, 1981.

The goon was active in Kalamna and Wathoda police areas and was involved in crimes of serious nature including attempt to murder, assault by lethal weapons, planning dacoities, riots with deadly weapons, damage to public properties, possession of firearms illegally, and several other serious crimes. A total of 12 offences have been registered against the criminal. Preventive action against Tipu under Section 110(E)(G) was initiated in 2020 but the goon continued to indulge in criminal activities.

Taking serious note of the criminal activities of the goon and the danger he posed to people, a report to detain him under MPDA Act was prepared by DCP Zone 5 Neelotpal and Senior PI Vishwanath Chavan was submitted to the Crime Branch. Based on the report, the Additional CP (Crime) Sunil Fulari and DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane prepared a proposal and submitted it to the Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar. Acting on the proposal, Kuamr ordered detention of Tipu alias Sultan Sheikh under MPDA Act.



