Minor girl raped on pretext of marriage in Nanadnvan, accused booked

Nagpur: A 17-year old girl was sexually exploited by a neighbouring youth for over a month on the promise of marriage. Nandanvan police have booked the accused after a complaint was lodged by the victim on Wednesday.

According to the police, the victim was sexually exploited by the accused Dheeraj Dhanraj Bawne (21), residing in same area where the girl lived on the pretext of marrying her. The accused abused the girl from February 28 to March 30, 2021. The accused apparently refused to marry the girl prompting her to register a case against him with Nanadnvan police.

PSI Sunil Tidke booked the accused Dheeraj Bawne under Section 376(2), 506 of the IPC read with Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and started investigation.



