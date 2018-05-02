Notorious goon Rakesh alias Bhurya Wankhede arrested under MPDA

Nagpur: Dreaded goon Rakesh alias Bhurya Ramesh Wankhede has been arrested and placed at Central Jail of Akola under MPDA.

Wankhede has been involved in various cases of selling illegal liquor and sand to possession of illegal weapons and threatening anf assaulting men for own profile across the city police station.

Owing to such violation of laws, Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushankumar Upadhyay has directed MPDA order against Wankhede.