Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Jun 19th, 2019

Notorious goon Rakesh alias Bhurya Wankhede arrested under MPDA

Nagpur: Dreaded goon Rakesh alias Bhurya Ramesh Wankhede has been arrested and placed at Central Jail of Akola under MPDA.

Wankhede has been involved in various cases of selling illegal liquor and sand to possession of illegal weapons and threatening anf assaulting men for own profile across the city police station.

Owing to such violation of laws, Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushankumar Upadhyay has directed MPDA order against Wankhede.

Happening Nagpur
Mrs. Fashion Icon 2019 Organized by Rocking Entertainment and Lions Club of Nagpur Metropolitan
Mrs. Fashion Icon 2019 Organized by Rocking Entertainment and Lions Club of Nagpur Metropolitan
Ancient Monuments, Well Visible @ Navegaon Khairi & Gorewada Lake
Ancient Monuments, Well Visible @ Navegaon Khairi & Gorewada Lake
Nagpur Crime News
API Temghare of Ajni police suspended for molesting woman
API Temghare of Ajni police suspended for molesting woman
Ornaments worth Rs 35 k stolen from woman’s bag in auto rickshaw
Ornaments worth Rs 35 k stolen from woman’s bag in auto rickshaw
Maharashtra News
राजेंद्र मुळक यांच्याविरुद्धचा एफआयआर रद्द
राजेंद्र मुळक यांच्याविरुद्धचा एफआयआर रद्द
नवोदय अर्बन कॉपरेटिव बैंक घोटाळ्यात दोन आरोपी अटकते, आरोपींना पाच दिवसाची पोलिस कोठड़ी सुनवन्यात आली
नवोदय अर्बन कॉपरेटिव बैंक घोटाळ्यात दोन आरोपी अटकते, आरोपींना पाच दिवसाची पोलिस कोठड़ी सुनवन्यात आली
Hindi News
सीएमआरएस ने किया इंटरचेन्ज मेट्रो स्टेशन का निरीक्षण , विविध उपकरणो का हुआ परीक्षण
सीएमआरएस ने किया इंटरचेन्ज मेट्रो स्टेशन का निरीक्षण , विविध उपकरणो का हुआ परीक्षण
मिलावट करनेवाली डेरी पर स्वास्थ विभाग की कार्रवाई
मिलावट करनेवाली डेरी पर स्वास्थ विभाग की कार्रवाई
Trending News
Nagpur pharmaceutical owner arrested in England
Nagpur pharmaceutical owner arrested in England
Govt retires Virendra Agarwal, Additional Commissioner, Nagpur GST Zone on Corruption Charges
Govt retires Virendra Agarwal, Additional Commissioner, Nagpur GST Zone on Corruption Charges
Featured News
अब शहर के सावजी होटलों में छलकेगी शराब, सरकार की तरफ से मिली परमिट रूम की अनुमति
अब शहर के सावजी होटलों में छलकेगी शराब, सरकार की तरफ से मिली परमिट रूम की अनुमति
Rivals thrive with ‘delivery orders’ owing to Zomato boys agitation
Rivals thrive with ‘delivery orders’ owing to Zomato boys agitation
Trending In Nagpur
Two arrested in Navodaya Urban Co-operative Bank Scam
Two arrested in Navodaya Urban Co-operative Bank Scam
राजेंद्र मुळक यांच्याविरुद्धचा एफआयआर रद्द
राजेंद्र मुळक यांच्याविरुद्धचा एफआयआर रद्द
नवोदय अर्बन कॉपरेटिव बैंक घोटाळ्यात दोन आरोपी अटकते, आरोपींना पाच दिवसाची पोलिस कोठड़ी सुनवन्यात आली
नवोदय अर्बन कॉपरेटिव बैंक घोटाळ्यात दोन आरोपी अटकते, आरोपींना पाच दिवसाची पोलिस कोठड़ी सुनवन्यात आली
Close LBT Department Permanently: Dipen Agrawal
Close LBT Department Permanently: Dipen Agrawal
सीएमआरएस ने किया इंटरचेन्ज मेट्रो स्टेशन का निरीक्षण , विविध उपकरणो का हुआ परीक्षण
सीएमआरएस ने किया इंटरचेन्ज मेट्रो स्टेशन का निरीक्षण , विविध उपकरणो का हुआ परीक्षण
मिलावट करनेवाली डेरी पर स्वास्थ विभाग की कार्रवाई
मिलावट करनेवाली डेरी पर स्वास्थ विभाग की कार्रवाई
अब शहर के सावजी होटलों में छलकेगी शराब, सरकार की तरफ से मिली परमिट रूम की अनुमति
अब शहर के सावजी होटलों में छलकेगी शराब, सरकार की तरफ से मिली परमिट रूम की अनुमति
API Temghare of Ajni police suspended for molesting woman
API Temghare of Ajni police suspended for molesting woman
Notorious goon Rakesh alias Bhurya Wankhede arrested under MPDA
Notorious goon Rakesh alias Bhurya Wankhede arrested under MPDA
Nagpur pharmaceutical owner arrested in England
Nagpur pharmaceutical owner arrested in England
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145