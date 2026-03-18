Notorious goon Raja Gaus held for rape of woman lawyer in Nagpur

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Nagpur: In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch Unit 5 of Nagpur Police has arrested a history-sheeter accused of rape, who had been absconding for nearly two weeks following the registration of a serious offence at Mankapur Police Station. The accused, identified as Raja Gaus, was later handed over to the Mankapur police for further investigation.

According to police sources, the case surfaced on February 27, when a 39-year-old woman lawyer approached the police with a complaint detailing a disturbing ordeal. In her statement, she alleged that the accused, one of her clients and a resident of Yasin Plot in Sakkardara, had called her to his rented accommodation in the Mankapur area on December 15, 2024, under the pretext of discussing legal work.

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Upon her arrival, the accused allegedly offered her coffee and subsequently threatened her at gunpoint before forcibly sexually assaulting her. The complainant further alleged that the accused not only committed the assault but also kept her and her minor son under threat, warning her of dire consequences and defamation if she revealed the incident to anyone.

Traumatised and fearing for her safety and reputation, the victim did not immediately report the crime. However, after weeks of distress, she gathered the courage to file a formal complaint on February 27, prompting the registration of a case at Mankapur Police Station.

Following the registration of the offence, the accused went into hiding, triggering an intensive manhunt by the police. Acting on specific inputs, a team of Crime Branch Unit 5 tracked down and apprehended Raja Gaus from the MHADA Colony area in Kalamna on Tuesday morning.

Police officials confirmed that the accused is a habitual offender with multiple serious cases registered against him in the past, raising concerns over his criminal background and activities.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain additional details, including whether the accused was involved in similar offences.

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