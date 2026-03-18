From grounded to reborn: How Air India revived a ‘Dead’ Boeing 777 after 5 years in Nagpur

From lying idle on Nagpur’s tarmac to returning to the skies, the revival of a Boeing 777 highlights the city’s growing role in India’s aviation engineering ecosystem

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Nagpur: For nearly five years, a massive Boeing 777 stood silent on the tarmac, its future uncertain and its systems deteriorating with time. Parked and largely written off during a turbulent phase for Air India, the aircraft became a symbol of neglect. Today, its dramatic revival at Nagpur has turned it into a story of engineering grit and the city’s rising aviation significance.

The aircraft, registered as VT-ALL, had been grounded since February 2020. As months turned into years, critical systems became unserviceable, and the aircraft slipped out of operational planning. By the time Air India returned to the Tata Group in 2022, it was among 30 long-grounded aircraft inherited by the airline.

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In May 2025, the aircraft was moved to the AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Nagpur, a decision that placed the city at the centre of one of Air India’s most ambitious technical projects.

What followed was no ordinary repair.

Engineers at the Nagpur facility undertook a complete nose-to-tail restoration, installing over 3,000 new components and completing more than 4,000 maintenance tasks. The project included around 80 critical modifications, including the highly complex longeron structural reinforcement.

Major assemblies such as engines, auxiliary power units, fan cowls and thrust reversers were replaced. Essential systems, from hydraulics and landing gear to avionics, oxygen supply and air conditioning, were painstakingly rebuilt, effectively reconstructing the aircraft from the inside out.

Round-the-clock effort under strict oversight

The restoration effort transformed Nagpur into a hub of high-end aviation engineering activity. Teams worked nearly round the clock, coordinating across multiple departments, including base maintenance, technical services, supply chain, and quality assurance.

Every stage of the revival was closely monitored under stringent regulatory supervision by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), with technical support from Boeing.

This was not just maintenance, it was a rare full-scale resurrection of a wide-body aircraft, a task many airlines avoid due to its complexity and cost.

The successful revival of VT-ALL is more than just the return of a single aircraft. It marks the completion of Air India’s effort to bring back all 30 previously grounded planes — a major milestone in the airline’s post-privatisation turnaround.

For Nagpur, the achievement underscores its growing importance as a strategic aviation maintenance hub. The successful execution of such a complex project highlights the capability of local MRO infrastructure and skilled workforce.

A new chapter ahead

The aircraft is now set to rejoin Air India’s long-haul fleet, supporting the airline’s expanding global network. Further upgrades are already planned, with a full retrofit scheduled from 2027 to align it with Air India’s new cabin and service standards.

From silent tarmac to open skies

Once abandoned and nearly forgotten, the Boeing 777’s journey from a grounded shell to a flight-ready aircraft mirrors Air India’s own transformation. And at the heart of this remarkable comeback story stands Nagpur, quietly proving its strength in powering India’s aviation future.

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