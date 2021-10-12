Notorious goon Mohsin Khan detained under MPDA Act in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar ordered detention of one more notorious criminal under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, 1981. The order was passed by the city police chief on Monday, October 11.

A resident of Pravesh Nagar coming under Yashodhara Nagar police jurisdiction, the goon Mohsin Khan alias Garam Dildar Khan (25), has been sent to Nagpur Central Prison after he was detained under MPDA Act which is also known as Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act, 1981.

The goon was active in Yashodhara Nagar police jurisdiction and was involved in crimes of serious nature including attempt to murder, assault by lethal weapons, planning dacoities, riots with deadly weapons, damage to public properties, possession of firearms illegally, and several other serious crimes. Preventive action against Mohsin Khan was initiated under Sections 107, 116(3) of CrPC in 2017 but the goon continued to indulge in criminal activities. He aws also externed in 2018 but he violated the externment and returned to the city to commit various crimes.

Taking serious note of the criminal activities of the goon and the danger he posed to people, a report to detain him under MPDA Act was prepared by DCP Zone 5 Neelotpal and Senior PI Sanjay Jadhav was submitted to the Crime Branch. Based on the report, the Additional CP (Crime) Sunil Fulari and DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane prepared a proposal and submitted it to the Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar. Acting on the proposal, Kuamr ordered detention of Mohsin Khan under MPDA Act.