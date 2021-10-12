Goons try to steal cash by smashing ATM of ESAF Bank in Kalamna

Nagpur: Some unidentified miscreants smashed ATM of ESAF Small Finance Bank at HB Town Square in Kalamna area with the intention of stealing the cash but could not succeed. Frustrated, the goons damaged CCTV cameras and other property. Cops have mounted a search for the unidentified criminals.

Between 5.55 pm of Saturday and 9 am of Monday, the gang of unidentified goons entered the ATM Centre of ESAF Small Finance Bank at HB Town Square in Kalamna and broke the cash dispensing machine with the motive of stealing cash. But the gang could not succeed in their plan. Frustrated, the gang damaged CCTV cameras and other property before fleeing the spot.

Kalamna Police Constable Vasanta, based on a complaint lodged by Kishore Manikrao Dhurve (39), Manager of the Bank and a resident of Plot No. 34, Adivasi Nagar, registered a case under Sections 379, 511,427 of the IPC. Cops have mounted a search to nab the accused.