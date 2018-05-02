Notorious goon Kamal Kale externed

Nagpur: A notorious criminal named Kamal Ramdas Kale (26), resident of Indira Nagar Slums, Jaripatka, has been banished from Nagpur city as well as rural police limits for two years. Police have dropped him at his relative’s house in Pune.

The goon was active in Koradi Police Station jurisdiction and indulged in serious crimes. Kamal Kale was externed under Section 56(1)(A)(B) of Maharashtra Police Act on the orders of Commissioner of Police for two years from March 26, 2021.

Following his externment, police have dropped Kamal Kale at the house of his brother-in-law Amol Ramdas Narkhambe (29), Datta nagar, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune.



