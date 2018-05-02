CAMIT gives 72 hours ultimatum to govt,open all shops & markets on all weekdays : Dipen Agrawal, President

Nagpur: Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) convened an emergent meeting of all Maharashtra Executive Committee to deliberate and decide future course of action with regard to total lockdown imposed by government on shops, markets, malls and private offices from 5th April 8 pm onwards.Traders and office bearers of various trader associations from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Solapur, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Sangli, Chandrapur, Akola, Ulhas Nagar, Nashik, Satara, Latur, Washim, Buldhana, Yavatmal districts etc attended the meeting in large numbers.



Dipen Agrawal, President of chamber said that traders and representative had discussion on the pro and cons of the Break the Chain order on the financial and mental health of traders and their employees. Without any exception participants condemned the ‘taken for granted’ attitude adopted by state administration towards traders and suggested to undertake non-cooperation & civil disobedience movement against the state government and local authorities. Present directions to close shops, markets, malls and private offices except for shops of essential goods and services is a death bed for the traders, is the sum and substance of the anguish expressed by one and all in the meeting, he added.

Agrawal further said that, after deliberations at length it was unanimously decided that core committee should convey to government in an unambiguous language the resentment brewing among the traders against the governments illogical lockdown of traders shop; an ultimatum of 72 hourshould be given to reopen all shops, markets, malls and private offices on all weekdays and it should be made explicitly clear that if government fails to take any positive action by 8th April evening then traders will restore to aggravated agitation and government shall be responsible for the consequences.

Dipen Agrawal and Mohan Gurnani, chairman of CAMIT on behalf of trading community of the state, requested Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray and state administration to take cognizance of the ground reality and relax the lockdown at the earliest.



