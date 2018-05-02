Notorious goon Jamsher Ansari arrested under MPDA Act

Nagpur: Dreaded goon Jamsher Ansari has been arrested under MPDA Act and lodged in Yerwada Central Prison at Pune. Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhayay ordered the arrest of Ansari under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act.

The hardcore goon has been involved in various cases of illegal liquor sale, possession of illegal weapons and threatening and assaulting people. Several offences have been registered against him at many police stations in city.

Owing to increase in crime rate in city, Commissioner of Police Dr Upadhyay has ordered arrests of 32 criminals under MPDA Act within a span of 10 months.