Notorious gambling den owner killed in Pachpaoli

Nagpur: Indal Belpardhi, a notorious goon who was operating a gambling den under Pachpaoli Police jurisdiction was brutally killed by some unidentified miscreants near Naik Talav on Sunday night. Though, cops kept on hunting the assailants till midnight but in vain.

Belpardhi (30), was a noted criminal and had several serious crimes including murder registered against him. It is pertinent to mention that recently he was involved in some altercations with is rivals in the area.

According to police sources, an argument broke out between Belpardi and three-four accused near Nail Talav at around 10 pm. In the fit of rage, the accused reportedly attacked Belpardhi with sharp-edged weapons. Though, some people intervening into the matter and took him to hospital. However, doctors had pronounced him brought dead.

Following the complaint of locals, Pachpaoli Police then rushed to spot. Cops have registered an offence of murder against unidentified accused. Further investigations are on.



