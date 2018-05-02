Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Apr 26th, 2021

    Notorious gambling den owner killed in Pachpaoli

    Nagpur: Indal Belpardhi, a notorious goon who was operating a gambling den under Pachpaoli Police jurisdiction was brutally killed by some unidentified miscreants near Naik Talav on Sunday night. Though, cops kept on hunting the assailants till midnight but in vain.

    Belpardhi (30), was a noted criminal and had several serious crimes including murder registered against him. It is pertinent to mention that recently he was involved in some altercations with is rivals in the area.

    According to police sources, an argument broke out between Belpardi and three-four accused near Nail Talav at around 10 pm. In the fit of rage, the accused reportedly attacked Belpardhi with sharp-edged weapons. Though, some people intervening into the matter and took him to hospital. However, doctors had pronounced him brought dead.

    Following the complaint of locals, Pachpaoli Police then rushed to spot. Cops have registered an offence of murder against unidentified accused. Further investigations are on.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Stress Is The Trash of Modern Life -Dr. S S Uttarwar
    Stress Is The Trash of Modern Life -Dr. S S Uttarwar
    Notorious gambling den owner killed in Pachpaoli
    Notorious gambling den owner killed in Pachpaoli
    Two held for black marketing Remdesivir in Nagpur
    Two held for black marketing Remdesivir in Nagpur
    आता नागपुरातील पेट्रोलपंप सायंकाळी ७ पर्यंत खुले राहणार
    आता नागपुरातील पेट्रोलपंप सायंकाळी ७ पर्यंत खुले राहणार
    कुख्यात रोशन शेखवर कारागृहात धारदार शस्त्राने हल्ला; इतर गुन्हेगारांनी वेळीच धाव घेतल्याने थोडक्यात वाचला
    कुख्यात रोशन शेखवर कारागृहात धारदार शस्त्राने हल्ला; इतर गुन्हेगारांनी वेळीच धाव घेतल्याने थोडक्यात वाचला
    वडीलांचं श्राद्ध नाही, कोरोना रुग्णांना श्वासांची मदत – अजित पारसेंकडून ॲाक्सीजन यंत्र समर्पित.
    वडीलांचं श्राद्ध नाही, कोरोना रुग्णांना श्वासांची मदत – अजित पारसेंकडून ॲाक्सीजन यंत्र समर्पित.
    गडकरी यांचे विदर्भातील रुग्णालयांना आवाहन
    गडकरी यांचे विदर्भातील रुग्णालयांना आवाहन
    के. टी. नगर रुग्णालयात ऑक्सिजन सिलेंडरची व्यवस्था, लवकरच होणार लोकार्पण
    के. टी. नगर रुग्णालयात ऑक्सिजन सिलेंडरची व्यवस्था, लवकरच होणार लोकार्पण
    मनसे ने किया ‘क्लीन द कोरोना’ अभियान
    मनसे ने किया ‘क्लीन द कोरोना’ अभियान
    Nagpur reports 7,771 Covid-19 cases, 87 deaths
    Nagpur reports 7,771 Covid-19 cases, 87 deaths
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145