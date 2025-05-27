Noticeable Improvements in Water Supply Services in Jaitala and Takliseem ESR Areas…

Advertisement



Nagpur: As part of our continued commitment to improving water supply infrastructure and service delivery, the Jaitala and Takliseem ESR areas of Laxmi Nagar zone have recently seen encouraging improvements in the duration and pressure of daily water supply. These developments have been made possible through a series of carefully planned engineering interventions and coordinated field efforts.

Jaitala ESR (Ekamata Nagar, Dadaji Nagar, Pakkide Layout, Puja Layout, Thakre Layout, and Wankhade Layout) – The water supply in this region, which was previously limited to one hour per day, has now increased to approximately four to four-and-a-half hours daily. This improvement follows the rehabilitation and replacement of an 80-meter, 150mm pipeline, along with the installation of a 400x150mm interconnection. It is also accompanied by a noticeable increase in water pressure. Approximately 1,500 consumers, including residents of apartments and housing societies, are now benefitting from these upgrades.

Takliseem ESR Area (Sumit Nagar, Shastri Layout, Shivaji Nagar, Mhada Colony, Ahilya Nagar, Bhange Vihar, Cosmos Town, Saimangal Society, Astavinayak Nagar, Prasad Nagar, Hiranwar Layout, Goodluck Society, Surve Nagar, LIG & MIG areas, Dube Layout, Nelco Society, Bhagyashree Layout, Adhyapak layout, Jalvihar Colony, Jaltarang Society, SBI Colony) – This region faced similar challenges, with residents receiving only about an hour of water per day, often at low pressure, resulting in heavy dependence on water tankers. With the dedicated efforts of the Laxmi Nagar Zone team, including network isolation, valve optimization, and equitable distribution planning, the supply has now stabilized. Over 2,000 consumers in the area are now receiving a more consistent supply of water, reducing dependency on water tankers and improved community well-being.

For more information about water supply, consumers can contact NMC-OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899 or email at contact@ocwindia.com.

