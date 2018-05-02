Notice to SevenStar Hospital for taking excess charges from Corona patients

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation ( NMC ) has served show cause notice to private Seven Star Hospital in Nagpur, for excess charges levied on Covid-19 patients and violation of 80:20 bed ratio norm among other things.

Municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Thursday issued notice to SevenStar hospital Nagpur director seeking a reply within 24 hours. “Why action shall not be taken against you and your hospital for violations under The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, the Disaster Management Act 2005, Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance (Amendment) Act 2011, Mumbai Nursing Home (Amendment) Act 2006, Bombay Nursing Home (Amendment) Act 2006 and Bombay Public Trusts Act 1950,” the show cause notice stated.

Following a tip off, a NMC team visited SevenStar Hospital on August 3 and 4, and inspected and verified records and information submitted by the hospital regarding Covid patients. The team observed that the hospital did not follow guidelines, like accommodating 80% of total operational bed capacity in rates prescribed by NMC, non-prominent display of details of rates applicable, and discrepancies in rates of same type of room in the bill of different patients.

Addressing media persons, Mundhe admitted cases were increasing and attributed it to non-cooperation from Nagpurians. “First they opposed quarantine and are now opposing home quarantine. What shall I do now with their non-cooperation,” Mundhe asked.

He also cited the fine on citizens for violating Covid-19 guidelines, like not wearing masks, not adhering to odd-even day shop opening formula, to help people stay safe. These steps too are being opposed, the civic chief said. With the current situation, Mundhe stressed the need for Nagpurians to change their social behaviour and lifestyle.

Mundhe admitted to shortage of manpower like doctors and paramedical staff, due to which NMC is unable to start more dedicated Covid-19 hospitals in the city. He, however, said that the enhanced medical facilities in these hospitals are being used by general public being treated there.

He also justified his stand to develop 5,000 bedded Covid Care Centre facility at Radha Soami Satsang on Kalmeshwar Road, and claimed that the measure was taken following a prediction from the central government of spike in Covid-19 cases in May. Though he admitted the place was not suitable, he said cots and bedsheets procured for the Satsang premises were being used at the Covid Care Centres in Pachpaoli and other places.

He also ruled out scrapping odd-even day formula for shops and resuming city bus service.