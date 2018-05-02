How to Prepare Quantitative Aptitude for CAT 2020 Exam

The Common Admission Test [CAT] is one of the most prestigious and difficult entrance examinations in the country. To be conducted in November 2020 tentatively, it paves the way for candidates to enter the esteemed Indian Institute of Management [IIMs] as well as other reputed institutes across India. It consists of three major sections, namely, Quantitative Aptitude, CAT Logical Reasoning & Data Interpretation and CAT Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension.

Of these, the CAT Quantitative Aptitude questions can be a real slippery slope. But fret not, we have curated a list of tips and tricks in this blog to help shape your Quantitative Aptitude preparation strategy for CAT 2020 exam so that you can cross your potential.

Quantitative Aptitude for CAT: Exam Pattern & Syllabus

For ease, the following table presents the necessary information related to CAT exam. Moreover, the topics mentioned are not exhaustive.



Preparation Strategy for CAT Quantitative Aptitude: General Guidelines

Here’s a look at some of the wide-ranging suggestions you must follow during your preparation.

Divide the topics into areas of strengths and weaknesses. Everyone has strong and weak points so know yours, understand where you lack: concept-wise or practice and then estimate your preparation strategy for CAT Quantitative Aptitude. Keep polishing the topics you are comfortable with and work on those you are not.

Dig deeper into the underlying fundamental concepts of questions and develop a solid core quantitative and mathematical understanding. This will help you sail through the odd knotty question with ease. This helps you with questions in the Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation as well.

Attempt short topic-based tests frequently to get the picture of how you are progressing and which areas need more effort. Also, take full-lengths mock tests every week to boost Quantitative Aptitude time management skills.

You have 180 minutes to answer 100 questions. That translates into 1.8 minutes [108 seconds] per question. Thus, if you do not arrive at the answer in the 108 secs, mark it for revision and move on to the next. Time is a resource you can’t afford to waste. Keep 15-20 minutes in the end, at any cost, for crucial revision and recalculation, if needed.

Perfect the elimination technique . Sometimes, the answer stares right at you but the question sends you in the wrong direction. Use the elimination technique and omit the answers which may not be possible or likely. You’ll get better with practice.

. Sometimes, the answer stares right at you but the question sends you in the wrong direction. Use the elimination technique and omit the answers which may not be possible or likely. You’ll get better with practice. For learning and understanding formulae, make the most use of alternative methods like flow charts, diagrams, mind maps, quizzes, puzzles and games, amongst others. Further, for advanced topics, watch online tutorials, explainer videos, etc. You can also download and use prep applications.

Keep assessing yourself with a few out-of-the-box CAT Quantitative Aptitude questions. Also, devise a strategy on how effectively tackle unseen and new question It’ll keep you in good stead. Keeping a prep tracker will help you with Quantitative Aptitude time management as well.

Marking questions on guess basis may prove to be a stab on your foot as it may bring down your overall score due to negative marking. Thus, dodge the instinct of guesswork as much as possible and focus on what you know is right.

In the last 10 days of our exam, refrain from attempting any new topic. Concentrate on bolstering your confidence through sample papers and mock tests only. Also as in Quantitative Aptitude time management is key, practice in a time-based manner.

Lastly, have a light and healthy diet, especially in the last 15 days. Drink plenty of fluids, avoid outside food, at all costs and do not strain your sleep pattern. Rest adequately since you need to be in the best of health and attitude. Be optimistic and have a positive approach to the exam. Do not stress about family expectations, peer pressure, career goals, etc.

Preparation Strategy for CAT Quantitative Aptitude: Topic-wise Tips & Tricks

To make things easier, we take a look at sections from which the trickiest CAT Quantitative Aptitude questions are generally asked.

Arithmetic & Numbers: This includes number line, arithmetic and much more. Refer to NCERT Mathematics books or popular reference books and get through with essential concepts. Also, learn valuable calculation tricks of multiplication, tests of divisibility etc.

This includes number line, arithmetic and much more. Refer to NCERT Mathematics books or popular reference books and get through with essential concepts. Also, learn valuable calculation tricks of multiplication, tests of divisibility etc. Equations, Functions & Inequalities: There is no shortcut for questions under this topic other than practice. Move gradually from easy and moderate level questions towards difficult ones and regularly appraise your progress.

There is no shortcut for questions under this topic other than practice. Move gradually from easy and moderate level questions towards difficult ones and regularly appraise your progress. Probability: If there is a section that can twist your knowledge on its head, it is this one. Read the question carefully, make a diagram if possible. Familiarize yourself with CAT Quantitative Aptitude questions on cards, die, coins, balls, etc. Fully absorb the relevant meanings, implications and applications of independent events, mutually exclusive, etc.

If there is a section that can twist your knowledge on its head, it is this one. Read the question carefully, make a diagram if possible. Familiarize yourself with CAT Quantitative Aptitude questions on cards, die, coins, balls, etc. Fully absorb the relevant meanings, implications and applications of independent events, mutually exclusive, etc. Geometry: Be at ease with all the relevant theorems, their corollaries, etc. of circles, squares, triangles, polygons, etc. Visualize the questions in your head, make a rough map and then perform your calculations.

All in all, your most important ally during your preparation phase is the hours you put in. Furthermore, when it comes to Quantitative Aptitude time management is one of the major hurdles. Believe in yourself, revise regularly and give your best. Always keep a positive approach, don’t panic and keep feelings of nervousness at bay. Wish you all the luck in the world.