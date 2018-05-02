Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Oct 16th, 2020
    Not the time for long-term fixed deposits

    While it is difficult to predict the trajectory of stock prices, equity funds or gold, one thing is certain: Interest rates will remain low in the near future.

    The repo rate has declined from 6.25 per cent in February 2019 to 4 per cent (since May).

    Returns offered by liquid funds and other short-term investments have fallen in tandem.

    Liquid funds have given average returns of 4.4 per cent over the past year.

    Traditionally, conservative investors have parked their short-term money in fixed deposits (FDs).



