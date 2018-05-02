Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Oct 16th, 2020
    Moody’s not too optimistic about 2nd round of stimulus

    The government’s second round of stimulus will spur consumer spending in the near term but support to economic growth will be minimal, Moody’s Investors Service said on Thursday.

    After a long clamour for fiscal stimulus, the government had on October 12 come up with measures with direct fiscal support to people and states and to generate demand.

    These included a leave travel concession (LTC) cash voucher scheme and special festival advance for government employees and Rs 12,000 crore interest-free loan to states and Rs 25,000 crore additional capex.



