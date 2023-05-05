Not stepping down as NCP chief: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar on Friday evening announced that he was not stepping down as NCP president.

Earlier in the day, Pawar sought more time to reconsider his decision to step down as party chief.

Senior party leaders met Pawar at his Silver Oak residence in south Mumbai after a committee formed to choose his successor rejected his decision to step down as NCP chief.

Pawar on Tuesday sprang a surprise by announcing his decision to quit as president of the party he founded and headed since 1999 when he left the Congress to chart his own political course.

The announcement, made at an event, stumped leaders and workers of the 24-year-old party.

Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP and one of the stalwarts of the Opposition, had said he was stepping down as NCP chief but was not retiring from public life.

