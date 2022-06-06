Not mandatory but Tope advises people to wear masks at enclosed places

Nagpur: Amid confusion over the Maharashtra Government’s latest communication on the use of masks, Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said it was only an appeal and masks have not been made mandatory in the State.
Corona virus cases have been rising steadily in the State for the last few days. The State Health Department issued a letter to district and civic authorities, asking them to ramp up testing and advising people to wear masks in enclosed spaces such as trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges and schools. But confusion prevailed as to whether it intended to make the use of masks mandatory once again. The mask compulsion had been removed in April.
Speaking to reporters at a function, Tope said, “Although the letter by the Health Ministry says the use of masks is a must, it is in fact an appeal to people to wear masks. No action will be taken against those who don’t wear them.” Wearing masks is advised in enclosed places such as trains, buses, schools and colleges. People are expected to wear masks in such places, he added. The Union Health Ministry had also sent an advisory to the State a few days ago regarding the increase in cases, Tope said.