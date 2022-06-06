Not mandatory but Tope advises people to wear masks at enclosed places

Advertisement

Nagpur: Amid confusion over the Maharashtra Government’s latest communication on the use of masks, Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said it was only an appeal and masks have not been made mandatory in the State.

Corona virus cases have been rising steadily in the State for the last few days. The State Health Department issued a letter to district and civic authorities, asking them to ramp up testing and advising people to wear masks in enclosed spaces such as trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges and schools. But confusion prevailed as to whether it intended to make the use of masks mandatory once again. The mask compulsion had been removed in April.