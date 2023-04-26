Norwegian investors willing to join hands with Vidarbha entrepreneurs: Consul General

Nagpur: Consul General of Norway in Mumbai Arne Jan Flolo on Tuesday said that investors in his country are looking forward to joining hands with entrepreneurs of the region. During his visit to the Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA), he said there are possible opportunities in sectors like renewable energy, waste water management and other areas.

Arne Jan Flolo was expressing his views in an interaction meeting with the industrialists and VIA members held at Civil Lines. He said that innovation, technology advancement, waste management and renewable energy are the strengths of Norway.

It is important to note that it was his second visit to Nagpur. He took feedback from entrepreneurs who are working in different sectors to understand the potential available in the city. During the discussions, he stressed that the waste management and renewable energy sectors were shortlisted for potential collaborations.

Tone Helena, Deputy Consul General of Norway, Mumbai, highlighted the emerging technologies and hydrogen manufacturing potential in India. “We are also focusing more on this region on the problem of agri-waste, which is being burnt in the open which can be converted into biogas,” she added.

Rahul Maheshwari, Advisor of Business Promotion of Norwegian Consulate General, Mumbai invited industrialists from Nagpur for B2B, C2C meetings. Girdhari Mantri, Chairman of VIA CSR Forum, spoke on the new Government laws and acts formulated for circular economy and waste management.

Earlier, Pratik Tapadia, Joint Secretary –VIA, made an opening remark. Gaurav Sarda, Vice President –VIA, in his welcome address introduced the representatives from various sectors and highlighted the opportunities for possible collaborations with Norway industries.

Vaibhav Agrawal welcomed Arne Jan Flolo; CA Nitin Agrawal welcomed Tone Helena and Paramveer Sancheti welcomed Rahul Maheshwari with floral bouquets. Dushyant Pathak proposed a formal vote of thanks.

Prominently present were Saket Suri, Director of All India Renewable Energy Association, Paramveer Sancheti from SMS Group, Kaushal Mohta, Truform; Sushil Bansal from Novasys Greenergy, Utkarsh Khopkar from Sun Enviro, Kanchan Ingle from ECOsystems Technologies, Dr Suresh Pandilwar, Co-Chairman of VIA HRD Forum, Krunal Itankar, Techforce Services, etc. Session was attended by representatives from industries.

