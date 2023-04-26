Four Nagpur Senior PIs win DG Insignia 2023

Nagpur: Senior Police Inspectors Dyaneshwar Mukundrao Bhedodkar, Jagvendrasingh Navalsingh Rajputh, Bharat Tukaramji Kshirsagar and Dhananjay Patil have won Director General’s (DG) Insignia 2023, an award given to police personnel for notable service in the line of duty. State Director General of Police Rajnish Seth announced the list of awardees on Wednesday.

A total of 800 cops of Maharashtra Police will be conferred with DG Insignia 2023 at a special programme in coming days.

Nagpur’s former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gajanan Rajmane, who is currently appointed as Superintendent of Police (SP), Force One has also been awarded the prestigious DG Insignia 2023.

By Ravikant Kamble & Shubham Nagdeve

