Published On : Wed, Apr 26th, 2023

Four Nagpur Senior PIs win DG Insignia 2023

Nagpur: Senior Police Inspectors Dyaneshwar Mukundrao Bhedodkar, Jagvendrasingh Navalsingh Rajputh, Bharat Tukaramji Kshirsagar and Dhananjay Patil have won Director General’s (DG) Insignia 2023, an award given to police personnel for notable service in the line of duty. State Director General of Police Rajnish Seth announced the list of awardees on Wednesday.

A total of 800 cops of Maharashtra Police will be conferred with DG Insignia 2023 at a special programme in coming days.

Nagpur’s former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gajanan Rajmane, who is currently appointed as Superintendent of Police (SP), Force One has also been awarded the prestigious DG Insignia 2023.

PI-Bharat Tukaramji Kshirsagar

PI Jagvendrasingh Navalsingh Rajputh

PI Dyaneshwar Mukundrao Bhedodkar

PI dhanjay patil sir sakkardara

By Ravikant Kamble & Shubham Nagdeve

