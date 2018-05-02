No widespread Covid vaccination till mid 2021: WHO

Covid update (and none of this bodes well): — A World Health Organization spokesperson has said that it does not expect widespread vaccinations against Covid-19 until mid-2021. Details in a bit

— Around 40 per cent of COVID-19 patients lost antibodies post their recovery from the disease, revealed a survey by the Ahmedabad civic body covering 1,800 previously infected people in the city.

The loss of antibodies makes people who have recovered from the disease susceptible to reinfection, said Dr Bhavin Solanki, medical officer of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, on Friday.