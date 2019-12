No water in half o laxminagar zone on dec 3

NAGPUR: Nagpur municipal corporation & Orange City Water have planned to install Flow Meter for Trimurti Nagar CA on 03-Dec-2019 (Tuesday). A 12 -hrs shutdown is needed for the installation work. The shutdown work will start from 1:00 PM till 1 PM. Water supply in following areas will remain affected:

Area to remain affected during 12-hour shutdown

1)Takli sim CA: Entire Hingna Road, JAL VIHAR COLONY, SUBHASH NAGAR, NELCO SOCIETY ,LIG MIG,COSMOS TOWN, KARNEWAR LAYOUT ,MANGALDHAM SOCIETY, JALTARANG SOCIETY, APARTMENT LINE, TAKLI SEEM AREA RENUKA SOCIETY,YASHODA NAGAR, GADGE NAGAR,VINAYAK NAGAR, GOODLUCK SOCIETY, TRIVEDI LAYOUT, ADHYAPAK LAYOT, SHASTRI LAYOUT

VINAYAK NAGAR, AZAD HIND NAGAR, LIG MIG,Renge Layout, GORLE LAYOUT COSMOS TOWN, GOVERNMENT SOCIETY,Trisharan Nagar, DUBEY LAYOUT, SURVEY NAGAR, Anand Nagar, Satyam Nagar Hiranwar Layout, Bajrang Nagar,PRASAD NAGAR, ASHTAVINAYAK NAGAR,Madhao Nagar, AHILYA NAGAR.Bagani Layout , AIR FORCE, NEEL KAMAL SOCIETY, Goodluck Society,Mahada Colony, RAJENDRA NAGAR, Lumbini nagar, Lumbini nagar, Wasudeo Nagar ,Kalyan Nagar.Samson Layout and areas which are Supplied from Takli sim ESr,

2)Jaitala CA: Entire Jaitala Area, Ramabai Ambedkar nagar, Radhe Shyam Nagar, orbital empire ,Date Layout,

Zade Layout, Pragya nagar, Sai Layout , Kabir nagar etc

3) Trimurti Nagar CA-*:Entire sonegaon area,Pannase Layout, Indraprasth Nagar,Manish Layout,Sahakar Nagar ,Gajanandham, Vijaya Society , Mamta Society ,Samarth Nagri, H.B Estate,Meghdoot Villa,Wahane Layout ,CGHS colony, Swagat Society, Prasad Society, Paradise Society, Shivshakti Layout, Patil Layout, Amar Asha Society and Bhamit,Jai Badrinath Society,Bhoge Layout, Adiwasi Society, Loksewa Nagar, Sainath Nagar,Gudadhe Layout, Ingle layout, Priyadarshani Nagar, bhujbal Layout, Trimurti Nagar, areas which are supplied from Trimurti nagar ESR.

4)Gayatri Nagar CA: Gopal Nagar, Vidya Vihar, Mani L/o, SRPF, Mate Chowk, P&T Colony, Pratap Nagar road, Etc. NMC-OCW appealed people to store sufficient water for their use. Tanker supply will also be not possible during shutdown period. For complaints & details can be had from 1800 266 9899.