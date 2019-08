No water in AsiNagar & Satranjipura Zone on Aug 20.

Major leakage detected on Kanhan WTP line @Automotive square

Nagpur: A major leakage has been detected on Kanhan Water Treatment Plant (WTP) to city water supply line at Automotive square today. NMC-OCW team has deployed its team to find leakage and plug it on war footing. Following this leakage water supply in Aasi Nagar and part of Satranjipura Zone to remain affected tomorrow on August 20.

Tanker supply in these affected areas will also be not possible during shutdown period. It must be mentioned here, a major leakage was developed on same line two days back, which was successfully plugged by NMC-OCW team working overnight. NMC-OCW thanked people & Hon.Corporators from those areas for co-operation. Consumers can register complaints at OCW Toll Free No @ 1800 266 9899.

Satranjipura zone 07 – Areas affected during kanhan 900line shutdown:

Premnagar, naraynpeth, shriram wadi, sweeper colony, quamibagh, telipura pewtha, lalganj, Bastarwari, khairipura, naik talao Bangladesh, musalmanpura, sambhaji kasar, ramnagar, baraipura, vinkar colony, tandapeth, darvekar dangal, mochipura, thakkargram sweeper colony, ladpura,nandgiri road, swaminagar, binaki mangalwari, kinkhede layout, jamdarwadi, pola maidan, pathrabewadi, indira nagar, kundanlal gupta nagar, namdeo nagar, bapu anay nagar, Anand nagar, sonar toli, joshipura, Aasi Nagar Zone: Dhamadeep nager,Panchawati nager, bokade lay out

Binaki esxsting area name bapu patil wadi,Hanuman society, sujata nager,panchsheel nager,baba buddha nager,mahashri dayanand nager,adersh nager,panchkuwa,mehandra nager,baba bhuddhaji nager,yesodeep nager

Binaki 2: Indira mata nager, sanjay ghandhi nager, new anand nager, ghonde mohalla, Yadav nager,prabhuddha nager,ekta colony, sudam nager,seeper colony.