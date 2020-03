No Water from Khamala, Pratap Nagar & Chinchbhuvan ESR’s on March 2

Nagpur: Orange City Water (OCWPL) has planned to take 12-hour shutdown of Chinchbhuvan, Pratap Nagar & Khamla ESR for installation of 500 MM Dia. Valves on inlet of Chinchbhuvan & Khamla ESR on March 2, 2020 (Monday).

The 12-hour shutdown will start from 10 am on 2nd March 2020 (Monday) to 10 pm same day. Following this shutdown the water distribution areas feeding from Chinchbhuvan, Pratap Nagar & Khamla ESR will remain affected with no water.

Areas to remain affected are:

Pratap Nagar ESR – Khamla Old Busti, Sindhi Colony, Venkatesh Nagar, Ganesh Colony, Milind Nagar, Pratap Nagar, Telecom nagar, Swavalambi nagar, Dindayal Nagar, Loksewa Nagar, Agne Lyout, Pioneer Society Khamla, Trisharan Nagar, Jivan chhaya Nagar, sanchyani, Poonam vihar, Swaroop Nagar, Haware Layout, Ashok Colony, Gedam Layout, NIT layout, Bujbal Layout, Priyadarshni Nagar, Ingale Khamla ESR – Pawanbhoomi, Ujwal Nagar, Jaiprakash Nagar, Panchdeep Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Sita Nagar, Rahul Nagar, Savitri Nagar, Tapovan Complex, Somalwada, Karve nagar, Pande layout, Old and New Sneh Nagar, Gawande Layout, Central Exice colony, malviya Nagar, Yogesham Layout, Lahari krupa , Ganguly Layout, Abhinav Colony, Paryavaran Nagar, Narkeshri Layout, Mehar baba colony, Chhatrapati Nagar, Bagyoday Society, Nagbhoomi Layout, Doctor Colony Chinchbhuvan ESR – Narendra Nagar, Borkute layout, Mhaske layout, Mhada colony, Manish Nagar, Jaydurga society (1 to 6), Shilpa Society (1 to 4), Nagar Vikas Society, Sham Nagar, Suraj society, Sai Krupa society, Kannamwar Nagar, Ingole Nagar, PMG society, Madhuban Society NMC-OCW has appealed people from the affected ESR areas to store sufficient water for their use.

Water supply through tankers in affected areas will also be not possible. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.