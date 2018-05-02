No screening for coronavirus at Nagpur airport

Nagpur: Though civic administration has been taking all preventive measures to check any infiltration of coronavirus in the city, till now, MIHAN India Limited (MIL) that runs Dr Babasaheb Amedkar International Airport hasn’t received any instructions from the Government for screening of those coming from abroad.

Ruhi Abid, Senior Airport Director of MIL said that, the administration got the inquiry from the authorities whether Nagpur runs the air services to Thailand, China, Singapore, etc., or flights come from these places? Since we replied no, we have not received any further instructions. People going abroad prefer to go to Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, etc., as per their convenience. At these airports screening is being done scrupulously. The only precaution we have taken at our level as we have asked the security personnel of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), our staff at the terminal building to wear masks, hand gloves. We have also advised them to take precaution as to not to shake hands, use personal handkerchief etc.

It is persistent to mention that, the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), under the guidance of Dean Dr Sajal Mitra, arranging 7-bed isolation ward for Coronavirus patients, second suspected patient has been admitted to the hospital. His throat swab sample is sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), and test reports are expected to be received on Tuesday.