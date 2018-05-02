No role of Municipal Commissioner in our affairs: NSSCDCL

Nagpur: Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) has clarified that Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has no role in its set-up as per the rules. Bhanupriya Thakur, Company Secretary, NSSCDCL, replying to information sought by Mayor Sandip Joshi clarified the position of Municipal Commissioner in NSSCDCL affairs. Mayor had sought information on three points from Administrative Office, NSSCDCL.

First was about, whether Municipal Commissioner has been appointed as Director by Board of Directors. Also he sought to know if Municipal Commissioner was appointed Chief Operating Officer (CEO) by Board of Directors and third one was whether Municipal Commissioner was acting as CEO is legal and as per provisions of Companies Act 2013? On Thursday, Mayor along with other ex-officio Directors had undertaken scrutiny of working of NSSCDCL.

During the meeting with officials that was videographed, the officials were asked about decisions taken during last six months. Since the transfer of Ramnath Sonawane, State Government had kept the position of CEO, NSSCDCL, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) floated by NMC, State Government and Central Government, and incorporated as per Companies Act, vacant. However Municipal Commissioner from time to time was issuing directions to officials of NSSCDCL.

He was given credit for over turning certain decision taken by the Board of Directors. During Thursday’s meeting, the Board of Directors sought to know details of decision taken during last six months by NSSCDCL. They sought to know as to who had issued those directions and in which capacity. At the same meeting, Mayor had also sought information and directed the officials of NSSCDCL to provide them by Friday. The information provided by Company Secretary is a big no to each of the three queries. Municipal Commissioner’s appointment was not approved by Board of Directors nor former was named as CEO. Also position of Municipal Commissioner acting as CEO was not tenable as per Companies Act, 2013, Thakur stated in the information submitted to Mayor.

In the meantime, while launching a full scale attack on Municipal Commissioner, Mayor in a communication addressed to the former, listed slew of accusations against former about misuse of position. Joshi said without the knowledge of Board of Directors, decision about scrapping project of Transfer Station. Also Mayor sought to known with which authority Municipal Commissioner diverted Rs 50 crore for Bio-Mining. The three page letter contains several other decision taken without approval of Board of Directors. Mayor questioned as to how decision taken by Board of Director be overturned by any one individual that too without authority.