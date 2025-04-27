No Right Turn Trial at Suyog Nagar Chowk to Ease Traffic Flow

Advertisement



Nagpur: To improve traffic flow and reduce travel time, the ‘No Right Turn’ policy is being implemented on a trial basis at Suyog Nagar Chowk during peak hours.

Studies have shown that over 95% of the traffic at this square is two-way, leading to unnecessary stops and congestion.

By restricting right turns, authorities aim to streamline movement, minimize delays, and enhance the commuting experience for the public.

Feedback from commuters during the trial period will be considered for final implementation.

