No proposal to impose toll tax on two-wheelers: Gadkari

Nagpur: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has categorically clarified that the government is not considering any proposal to impose toll tax on two-wheelers. His statement comes in the wake of media reports suggesting that two-wheelers might be brought under the toll tax ambit from July 15.
In a post on social media platform X, Gadkari dismissed such reports as baseless and misleading. “Some media outlets are spreading false news regarding toll collection from two-wheelers. No such proposal is under consideration. Two-wheelers will continue to remain exempt from toll tax,” Gadkari stated.
The Minister further urged media houses to refrain from circulating unverified information, warning that such reports only lead to unnecessary confusion among the public.
Currently, two-wheelers are exempt from paying toll on national highways, and this policy remains unchanged. However, it is important to note that the entry of two-wheelers on access-controlled highways and expressways is prohibited for safety reasons.