No proposal to impose toll tax on two-wheelers: Gadkari

Advertisement



Nagpur: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has categorically clarified that the government is not considering any proposal to impose toll tax on two-wheelers. His statement comes in the wake of media reports suggesting that two-wheelers might be brought under the toll tax ambit from July 15.

In a post on social media platform X, Gadkari dismissed such reports as baseless and misleading. “Some media outlets are spreading false news regarding toll collection from two-wheelers. No such proposal is under consideration. Two-wheelers will continue to remain exempt from toll tax,” Gadkari stated.

Gold Rate 26 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,400 /- Gold 22 KT 90,600 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The Minister further urged media houses to refrain from circulating unverified information, warning that such reports only lead to unnecessary confusion among the public.

Currently, two-wheelers are exempt from paying toll on national highways, and this policy remains unchanged. However, it is important to note that the entry of two-wheelers on access-controlled highways and expressways is prohibited for safety reasons.