Child marriage attempt foiled in Kamptee again

Nagpur: A child marriage attempt was foiled on Wednesday in Kamptee just before the ceremony was about to begin. The 17-year-old girl was ready and on her way to the wedding stage when a team arrived and stopped the wedding.

Police Inspector Mahesh Andhale from New Kamptee Police Station got information about the planned child marriage. He then informed District Child Protection Officer Mustaq Pathan. Soon, a team was formed by District Women and Child Welfare Officer Ranjit Kure. With police support, the team reached the location and took action under the Child Marriage Prohibition Act, 2006. The minor girl was rescued and taken to a children’s home with the help of the police. She was also presented before the Child Welfare Committee.

In the last two months, this is the fourth case of a child marriage attempted in Kamptee. The police said that reports of such cases have increased in the area. Now, Police and Government officials plan to take stronger steps. They will send notices to wedding hall owners, decorators, caterers, and planners, asking them to check the Aadhaar cards of both the bride and groom to confirm their age before accepting bookings for wedding. Children Protection Officer Sadhana Hatwar, Deepti Modghare, Rukmini Jangalwar, and Vaishnavi Bawane and others took part in the action.