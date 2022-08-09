No place for Independents, women in Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra

The much delayed and much awaited Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra finally held today in Raj Bhavan, Mumbai where 18 Ministers were sworn in but surprisingly none from the independents supporting Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government. Also missing was women’s representation in the new Ministry. Today’s expansion was probably the first phase and some more faces could be inducted in the next round.

Shinde-Fadnavis picked up nine from each side to make it 18 in the first round and there is noting new in this. In the first phase only a select and seniors are given birth in the Cabinet. But more surprising is that the duo could not find a single woman MLA from their respective camps to be inducted as Cabinet Minister.

Nearly around 40 days, after both Shinde-Fadnavis took over the reins of Maharashtra after dislodging Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister of Sena-Congress-NCP combine Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Cabinet expansion was delayed due to certain unforeseen factors

Though they never acknowledged that a verdict from Supreme Court was awaited over a plea filed by Thackeray camp over disqualification of 16 MLAs including Shinde for defying the party whip. The case is pending and the outcome was expected on August 08 but has been posted for final disposal on August 12.

There were apprehensions that the adverse ruling by apex court may impact the Shinde-Fadnavis government and hence they were avoiding or postponing the Cabinet expansion.

Today’s Cabinet expansion includes three Ministers who are facing controversies. Sanjay Rathod of Thackeray camp was a Minister and had to resign over allegations of his involvement in woman’s death. BJP had raised the issue on and off the floor of the House, finally leading to his exit.

Now he has been inducted and Shinde while defending hm said Rathod was given a clean chit by Police during MVA rule.Abdul Sattar who quit Congress and joined Sena in 2019 and was subsequently with Shinde camp since June this year, is embroiled in a controversy over his kids (three daughters and a son) disqualified and banned during Teachers Entrance Test (TeT).

Dr Vijay Kumar Gavit is the third controversial Minister. He was accused of financial irregularities in Tribal welfare schemes and had to resign from Congress led government during Vilasrao Deshmukh regime.

.. Joseph Rao- Senior Journalist

