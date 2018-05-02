No OK for Cong march against Chinmayanand in UP

No permission for the Congress march in UP in support of the jailed student who has accused BJP’s Chinmayanand of rape.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee had decided to organise a 10-day padayatra from Shahjahanpur to Lucknow to target the Yogi Adityanath government over the issue of women’s security in the backdrop of rape accusation against former BJP Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand.

The padyatra is also aimed at demanding the immediate release of the law student and inclusion of rape charges against Chinmayanand. The padayatra, likely to be joined by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will begin on September 30.

The decision to launch the march from Shahjahanpur assumes significance as this is the place where Chinmayanand is facing the rape allegations levelled by a 23-year-old student.