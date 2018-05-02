No New Positive Cases in Nagpur on Friday, Maharashtra jumps to 490

Nagpur: On Friday, Maharashtra reported 67 positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 43 were reported in Mumbai and 10 from nearby areas, nine in Pune, three in Ahmednagar and one each from Vashi and Ratnagiri. Six people succumbed to the virus today, two of them from Mumbai. 50 patients have been released post recovery so far.

For last 5 days Nagpur has not reported any positive case. Nagpur has 12 cases till date.

Maharashtra has been witnessing rising number of coronavirus cases over the past few weeks. The tally of total Covid-19 patients in the state now stands at 490 infections and death toll stands at 26, according to the public health department of Maharashtra.

Out of a list of 1,225 people known to have attended the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat, 1,033 have been contacted, of whom 738 have been quarantined. Of these, seven have tested positive for the virus.

The Maharashtra state government has announced Centre-led “Cluster containment action plan” to target coronavirus hospots where a large number of patients have tested positive for Covid-19.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. Total of 292 teams are working in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation area, 437 teams in Pune Municipal Corporation area and 210 teams are doing house-to-house surveillance in the Nagpur corporation area. There are 2,332 teams working across 18 districts in the state.

As of Thursday the state had investigated 8,12,000 people, informed state health minister Rajesh Tope.

Any locality with more than two positive cases has a dedicated cluster containment action plan in place. Teams’ sizes depend on the population density and size of clusters. The teams are going door to door in these clusters between 8am to 4pm to check for symptoms among residents. These teams include health workers, Asha and anganwadi workers among others. If required, students from nursing schools will also be roped in.