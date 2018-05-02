Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    No new patient positive in city in last 24 hours, 18 new in Maharashtra

    Nagpur: There is a good news for Nagpurians as no new corona positive was detected from Nagpur in last 24 hours. A number of suspects are coming to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH). But many of them returning home testing negative.

    Till now Nagpur has got 16 positive out of those, four have been tested negative and returned home fit and fine.

    In present cases also except the one admitted in GMCH who is paralytic, others are in good condition. It is expected all of them would test negative. On Tuesday by the time of filing of this report, two cycles of 33 swab samples each are completed and touchwood nobody tested positive. Lot of awareness has come among the public which is why they are coming forward to get themselves tested.

    In Maharashtra,today 18 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Maharashtra, news agencies reported. Out of 18, 16 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai and two more cases have been reported in Pune. With today’s 18 cases reported, the total number of cases in the state has escalated to 320. The deadly coronavirus has killed 12 people in the state till now.

