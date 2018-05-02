Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Fri, Apr 30th, 2021
    Don’t think we will need strict lockdown: Maha CM

    Maharashtra would have seen nine to ten lakh active coronavirus cases if the state government had not imposed new lockdown-like restrictions, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday.

    A complete lockdown may be necessary but “I don’t think we will reach that stage,” he said.

    The latest restrictions helped contain the daily spike in coronavirus cases and active cases have now stabilised at around 6.5 lakh, he said in a televised address on the eve of Maharashtra’s Foundation Day.

    “We will fight this coronavirus wave together like we did last year,” he added.


