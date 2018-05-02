Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Apr 30th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    At 96, Bengal reports highest Covid deaths in a day

    West Bengal on Friday registered the highest single-day COVID-19 deaths with 96 people succumbing to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin.

    The tally mounted at 8,28,366 with a record one-day spike of 17,411 new cases of infection.

    Of the fresh fatalities, 28 were reported from Kolkata and 20 from North 24 Parganas district, the bulletin said.

    In the last 24 hours, 13,932 recoveries were registered in West Bengal. The discharge rate slipped to 84.91 per cent.

    The number of active cases in the state currently is 1,13,624.

    Since Thursday, 53,248 samples have been tested for COVID-19.


    Trending In Nagpur
    राष्ट्रसंत तुकडोजी महाराज जयंती निमित्त मनपा व्दारा विनम्र अभिवादन
    राष्ट्रसंत तुकडोजी महाराज जयंती निमित्त मनपा व्दारा विनम्र अभिवादन
    लस आणि ‘एसएमएस’ हे संकटाशी लढण्याचे मोठे शस्त्र
    लस आणि ‘एसएमएस’ हे संकटाशी लढण्याचे मोठे शस्त्र
    पक्वासा रुग्णालयात नवे कोव्हिड रुग्णालय रविवार पासून सुरु होणार
    पक्वासा रुग्णालयात नवे कोव्हिड रुग्णालय रविवार पासून सुरु होणार
    १ मे पासून १८ वर्षावरील नागरिकांचे लसीकरण
    १ मे पासून १८ वर्षावरील नागरिकांचे लसीकरण
    कोरोनामुळे निर्माण झालेल्या ताणतणावाचे व्यवस्थापन
    कोरोनामुळे निर्माण झालेल्या ताणतणावाचे व्यवस्थापन
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports more recoveries than fresh positive cases, deaths still concern
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports more recoveries than fresh positive cases, deaths still concern
    प्राथमिक लक्षणे जाणवताच कोविड तपासणी करून घ्या !
    प्राथमिक लक्षणे जाणवताच कोविड तपासणी करून घ्या !
    कुलरचा वापर करतांना घ्या खबरदारी महावितरणचे नागरिकांना आवाहन
    कुलरचा वापर करतांना घ्या खबरदारी महावितरणचे नागरिकांना आवाहन
    सेवानिवृत्ती सुख आणि दु:खाचा सुवर्णसंगम – रवींद्र ठाकरे
    सेवानिवृत्ती सुख आणि दु:खाचा सुवर्णसंगम – रवींद्र ठाकरे
    नासुप्र येथे राष्ट्रसंत तुकडोजी महाराज यांची ११२वी जयंती साजरी
    नासुप्र येथे राष्ट्रसंत तुकडोजी महाराज यांची ११२वी जयंती साजरी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145