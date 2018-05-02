At 96, Bengal reports highest Covid deaths in a day

West Bengal on Friday registered the highest single-day COVID-19 deaths with 96 people succumbing to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin.

The tally mounted at 8,28,366 with a record one-day spike of 17,411 new cases of infection.

Of the fresh fatalities, 28 were reported from Kolkata and 20 from North 24 Parganas district, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, 13,932 recoveries were registered in West Bengal. The discharge rate slipped to 84.91 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state currently is 1,13,624.

Since Thursday, 53,248 samples have been tested for COVID-19.



