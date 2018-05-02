No mandatory negative RT-PCR report required for passengers travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra: SpiceJet

SpiceJet, on June 13, informed its passengers that no mandatory RT-PCR negative test report was required for passengers travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In a tweet from its official twitter handle Spicejet tweeted that “Important update for passengers travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh” with a press release that says “Mandatory RT PCR rule ends. Delhi-bound passengers from Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are not required to carry a negative RT-PCR test any more.

SpiceJet, in a tweet, also provided a link that allows passengers to get detailed state-wise travel guidelines.

Earlier, SpiceJet has decided to revert to the structure where employees will be paid as per the work hours in view of recent developments in the aviation sector and falling air traffic. However, the airline will maintain basic thresholds while deciding the pay.

“The second wave of COVID-19 has hit the Indian aviation industry the hardest much like last year. During this second wave, the impact has been much more severe especially on our industry. Passenger traffic has fallen to less than 10 percent as compared to the pre-COVID levels”, in an email addressed to all employees, the human resources said.

Under these “extreme and unavoidable” circumstances, the company is “reverting to the structure where employees will be paid according to the work hours contributed while maintaining basic thresholds”, SpiceJet said.

There will be a graded deferment of up to 35 percent for some. While salaries for May will be credited to employees’ bank accounts on 1 June, It further said.