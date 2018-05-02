No garba this Navratri in Nagpur as mandals to follow pandemic norms

Nagpur: With three weeks to go for Navratri, the city based prominent mandals have cancelled Garba, Dandiya and other cultural programmes followed by the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra Government in the view of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Speaking with Nagpur Today, Pradeep Maitra, Bengali Association-Dinanath School,Dhantoli said, “Safety is paramount considering this severe time. We are ready to follow guidelines and hence we’ve called off all the programmes which could attract mass gatherings. Instead, we are set to follow social distancing norms during Bhajan, Aarti and Kirtan events and adhering Maharashtra Government orders, in a bid to contain the Covid-19 outrage.”

Ahead of Navratri, Durga Puja and Dusshera, the State Home Department said festivals need to be celebrated in a simple manner. Instead of hosting cultural events that could draw crowds, the Maharashtra Government has advised mandals to host health-related events or camps.

The highest of the idol has been reduced to 4 feet for mandals and 2 feet for home worship. No procession should be held for either sthapana or visarjan of the idol. In containment zones, visarjan May not be allowed, the circular stated.