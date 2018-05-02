Nagpur University’s Online Exams Postponed Due To Staff Stir

🔊 Listen to News

The final year online exams of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University were postponed on Tuesday due to the strike by non-teaching staff in 13 universities in the state, RTMNU Director of Board of Examination (BoE) Prafulla Sabale said.

The exams were supposed to begin on October 1 and some 78,000 students were scheduled to appear for it, he told news agency.

He said RTNMU Vice Chancellor Subhash Chaudhari and VCs of other universities participated in a meet on the issue chaired by minister Uday Samant. Non-teaching staff have been on strike since September 24.