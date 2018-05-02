No funds crunch for development works in Ranala village: Bawankule

Nagpur: Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has assured that there will be no funds crunch for carrying out development works in Ranala village of Kamptee Tehsil. “The State Government would provide ample money for the development of the village. Residents of Ranala should avail the facility of Prime Minister Awas Yojana to get concrete houses. The street lights would be installed on Kamptee Ranala road and funds would be made available for construction of cement road and nullah wall,” the Minister stated.

Bawankule was speaking after inaugurating water supply scheme worth Rs 24 crore and bhoomipujan of cement road, cement nullah, crematorium etc in Ranala village recently. Deputy Chairman of Kamptee Panchayat Samiti, Vimal Sable, noted industrialist Ajay Agrawal; SDO, BDO, Tehsildar, Panchayat Samiti Chairman, Anita Chikte; Deputy Chairman, Devendra Gawate; President of Sri Sri Foundation, Sanket Bawankule; Sarpanch Suvarna Sable, Deputy Sarpanch, Aarti Kulkarni, Sarpanch of Yerkheda Gram Panchayat, Mangala Karemore, Nagorao Sable, Kamptee BJP President, Vivek Mangtani, Pankaj Sambare, Mohan Makde, Arun Potbhare, RaviPardhi and MoreshwarKapse were also present.

Mouda Water Supply Scheme:

Bawankule further said that under Maharashtra Suvarna Jayanti Nagrotthan Mahabhiyan, State Government has given administrative approval of Rs 14, 30 crore for Mouda Water Supply Scheme and the work of this project would start soon.

The project would be completed under Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran and 11works would be completed under the projects. The project would be completed within 18 months, he added.