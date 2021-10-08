No fun and frolic as Garba, Dandiya prohibited during Navratri this year too

Nagpur: Pouring water on fun and frolic associated with Navratri festival, the Nagpur District Administration has prohibited the most cherished events – Garba, Dandiya – during the nine-day festivity this year too in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Other cultural events have also been prohibited during Navratri which is being celebrated from October 7 to 15.

The District Collector R Vimala urged organisers to avoid organising Garba, Dandiya and other cultural programmes during the festival season. Instead, they should conduct blood donation camps and health awareness programmes. The administration has also restricted the height of the idols to four feet for Sarvajanik Mandals and two feet for household celebrations.

The administration asked the organisers of community pandals to make arrangements for on-line darshans and banned more than five people at a time in community pandals. It has further prohibited processions and foods and beverages in community pandals.

The threat of Covid-19 is still looming large and thus crowding to celebrate the festival will not be a good idea. It is necessary for the people to take all sorts of precautions, while celebrating Navratri, said the Collector in a press release. “Ensure no crowding while holding bhajan, aarti and kirtan and noise pollution norms are also followed. The same rules will be applicable even for the Ravan Dahan event,” she added.