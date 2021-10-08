Aryan Khan will be kept in quarantine cell in jail

Aryan Khan and other accused will be kept in a quarantine cell for 3-5 days in Arthur Jail, says Nitin Waychal, Superintendent of Arthur Jail.

Earlier today the accused was brought to the Mumbai jail by the NCB.

The court gave judicial custody to the accused yesterday but they could not housed at the Arthur Road jail since it was past 6pm and their Covid tests were not done.

All the accused tested negative for Covid today.

The hearing for the interim bail of Aryan Khan is still on at a Mumbai court after a brief lunch break.

Aryan Khan was supplied drugs by one of the other men arrested in the cruise ship drug bust, the anti-drugs agency said in court yesterday as it argued against the 23-year-old being given bail.

On Monday, he was denied bail after his sensational arrest and was sent to the custody of anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till yesterday by a Mumbai court.