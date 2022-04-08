No fuel price hike on second day in a row

Advertisement

Nagpur: Amid the rising fuel prices almost every-day, there is a relief that the prices have not increased today. The petrol, diesel price remains same on Friday. On Thursday too, the fuel rates were not increased.

The oil marketing companies have increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10 per litre each in the past 17 days.

With no hike, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in Nagpur.

