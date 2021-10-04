No Dhammachakra Pravartan Din at Deekshabhoomi this year too

Nagpur: Disappointment is in store for millions of followers of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar as the historic Dhammachakra Pravartan Din celebration will not be organised at Nagpur Deekshabhoomi for the second consecutive year. The programme is held every year on Ashok Vijaya Dashmi (Dussehra) and lakhs of Dr Ambedkar followers throng Deekshabhoomi to participate in it. This year, the grand event was slated to be held on October 15 but has been cancelled in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The District Administration, citing the reasons for not allowing the event, in a press release said that all the concerned departments were of the opinion that it was not possible to ensure compliance of Covid-19 guidelines as devotees in lakhs visit Deekshabhoomi to attend Dhammachakra Pravartan Din.

A meeting was convened by the District Administration on September30 in which office-bearers of Deekshabhoomi Smarak Samiti, Dragon Palace Temple, NMC, Police, State PWD and Public Health Department officials were present.

Ravan Dahan at KP Ground:

On the other hand, another historic event, Ravan Dahan at Kasturchand Park (KP), which received approval from the Heritage Conservation Committee, is yet to get permission from the District Administration. Sanatan Dharma Yuvak Sabha organises Ravan Dahan at KP on Dussehra which falls on October 15 this year.