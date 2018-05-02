Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

No bail for BrahMos engineer Agrawal accused of leaking secret info to Pak

Nagpur: The District and Sessions Court here has on Monday rejected the bail application of Nishant Agarwal, an engineer at Nagpur branch of BrahMos Aerospace, who has been accused of leaking secret information to Pakistan. The bail plea was dismissed by District Judge F M Ali. He is lodged in Nagpur Central Jail.

The tainted engineer was arrested in a joint operation by a team of Uttar Pradesh ATS and Maharashtra ATS in Nagpur on October 8, 2018.

The ATS had alleged that it found evidence of him chatting on Facebook with Pakistan-based IDs. The BrahMos engineer was honey-trapped by a woman to whom he was supplying confidential information. He was arrested after conclusive evidence was gathered. His personal computer was seized during a raid at his residence in Nagpur.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has set up a facility of BrahMos Aerospace at Mohgaon on Wardha Road near Nagpur.

