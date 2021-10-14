No bail for Aryan Khan, next hearing on 20th

The Mumbai Special NDPS court reserves order for 20th October on bail application of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son Aryan did not get bail in the drugs-on-cruise case today from a Mumbai sessions court that reserved the order till Wednesday, sending him back to jail.

He has been in jail since October 8.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has told the special court that its probe has revealed that Aryan, who is currently lodged in Mumbais Arthur Road jail, was involved in the conspiracy, illicit drug trafficking as well as its procurement and consumption.