Published On : Fri, Aug 16th, 2019
‘No 1st use’ nuke policy may change: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said while India had a no first use policy on nuclear weapons, “what happens in future will depend on the circumstances”.

He made the remarks at Pokhran in Rajasthan, the site of two nuclear tests by India.

“It is our firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remain firmly committed to the doctrine of ‘No First Use’. It is true that till now, India has strictly adhered to the ‘No First Use’ policy. What happens in future depends on the circumstances,” Rajnath told reporters in Pokhran, where he attended the closing ceremony of an army scouts-master competition in Pokhran

