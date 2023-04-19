NMC’s Swachh Mohalla contest improves cleanliness in Nagpur

Nagpur: Review of Swachh Mohalla competitions Phase-I and II, organised jointly by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Nagpur@2025, revealed that the sanitation in many mohallas improved significantly. This can be gauged from the fact that 56 mohallas received ‘A’ grade, 362 got ‘B’ grade, and 51 ‘C’. The campaign, however, successfully facilitated upgrading of 43 mohallas from grade ‘B’ to ‘A’ and 23 mohallas from grade ‘C’ to ‘B’.

The competition — participated by 469 mohallas from the NMC’s 10 zones and presented innovative, scalable, and exceptional ideas and solutions aimed at promoting cleanliness and hygiene — has entered its final round of evaluation.

The second round of evaluation saw active citizen participation in the form of responses to Google forms and Self-Assessment Forms (SAPS). A total of 2,767 responses were collected in the first phase, and in the second phase, 17 parameters were considered for evaluating the mohallas.

The evaluation parameters included source segregation, ban on use of single use plastic bags, daily waste collection, swachhta app usage, wet waste composting, cleaned public spaces, public toilet management and others.

A total of 56 mohallas received an ‘A’ grade, 362 Mohallas received ‘B’ grade, and 51 Mohallas received ‘C’ grade in the second round of the competition. During the campaign 43 Mohallas were facilitated from grade B to grade A and 23 mohallas from grade C to B.

The All India Institute of Local Self Government (AIILSG) played a critical role in the evaluation process. The final evaluation of the Swachh Mohalla competition will start from April 24 and will be completed in three weeks. The winning mohallas will be awarded cash prizes that will be granted in the form of a development fund.

The Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, Additional Commissioner Ram Joshi, Convener of Nagpur@2025 Nimish Sutaria and CEO Malhar Deshpande among others were present when the review was declared.

Coordinators and supervisors shared their experiences of Phase-I and Phase-II contest evaluations. According to them, many mohallas have started to segregate waste at source, keeping their areas clean during phase-II evaluations. The surveys also revealed that participation of youths in the contest is very negligible.

The final evaluation is scheduled from April 24. There would be three prizes (first prizes of Rs 25 lakh each), five (2nd prizes of Rs 10 lakh each), and seven (3rd prizes of Rs 5 lakh each). The prize will be granted in the form of a development fund for each participant mohalla/resident welfare association.

